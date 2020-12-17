UCLA will not pursue the opportunity to play in a bowl game, the school announced Thursday.

The Bruins join a growing list of college football teams to make the decision not to extend the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are a player-led team, and we listened to our players when it came to making this decision," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said in a statement. "Our guys have given everything they've had to this season, and I've been so impressed by the maturity and selflessness they've shown. I want to thank our Return to Training Committee and Athletics administration for all of their efforts on our behalf.

"Our job was to create a safe environment, and our players sacrificed all season long to adhere to that environment. It's a testament to them -- and to their families -- that we've played a full schedule this year."

The Bruins are one of just two teams in the Pac-12 that have played the full six-game allotment that the conference had scheduled to this point, and they are expected to host Stanford on Saturday in what will be the season finale for both teams.

Stanford also announced earlier this week it will not play in a bowl game should the opportunity arise.

"These young men have already sacrificed so much for each other," UCLA athletics director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "Now is the time for them to shift their focus, be with their families and take a well-deserved break."

UCLA (3-3) showed signs of progress in Kelly's third year with the program, dropping three close games, including a heartbreaking 43-38 loss to rival USC on Saturday.