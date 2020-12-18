The Sun Belt Conference football championship game between No. 19 Louisiana and No. 12 Coastal Carolina has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program, the conference announced Thursday evening.

Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play for the Chanticleers because of possible exposure, forcing Saturday's game to be canceled. The conference will recognize Louisiana and Coastal Carolina as co-champions.

"We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement.

Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement released by the Ragin' Cajuns, "We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference. For our football program, fans and alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend."

Coastal Carolina will finish the regular season 11-0, the first Sun Belt team in history to do so; Louisiana is 9-1.