Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Ferentz, 65, tested positive Thursday during his daily antigen test and had the result confirmed by a PCR test. He is asymptomatic and will self-isolate at home until Dec. 27.

Iowa had its home game with Michigan scheduled for Saturday canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines program. The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes won their final six games of the regular season after an 0-2 start. Iowa will learn its bowl destination Sunday.

"We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases," Ferentz said in a prepared statement. "When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via Zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game."

Ferentz is the fifth Big Ten head coach known to test positive for COVID-19, joining Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Purdue's Jeff Brohm, Mayland's Mike Locksley and Ohio State's Ryan Day.