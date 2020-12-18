Florida State's tumultuous 2020 football season has officially come to an end, with the ACC announcing that Saturday's game against Wake Forest has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on the Seminoles' roster.

FSU informed the league office Friday morning that a positive test and contact tracing would leave the team without enough offensive linemen to play the game. This is the third game this season Florida State has canceled within 24 hours of kickoff due to concerns over COVID-19.

Saturday's contest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was set to be Wake Forest's senior day.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend and honor our outstanding senior class," Wake coach Dave Clawson said in a statement from the school. "This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced."

The Deacons plan to honor their seniors on social media instead.

Wake (4-4) could still play in a bowl game, but sources at Florida State told ESPN that the Seminoles would not play another game this year.

The Seminoles are 3-6 on the season, but win requirements for bowl games were eliminated for 2020.

FSU endured its worst season since 1975, the year before Bobby Bowden took over the program. Along the way, FSU canceled a scheduled game against Clemson just hours before kickoff, leading to heavy criticism from Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. FSU then canceled its next game against Virginia as well. The Seminoles got back onto the field last Saturday in a win over Duke, but the new positive test will put an official end to their season.