Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw declared for the NFL draft on Friday, opting to forgo his senior season with the Hokies.

Darrisaw has started at offensive tackle since his true freshman season in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound junior currently ranks No. 18 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board and No. 2 among all offensive tackles. The Hokies had one of the best rushing teams this season, ranking No. 10 in the country and averaging 240.1 yards per game.

"The past three years have been the ride of a lifetime," Darrisaw wrote in a post on social media. "I was honored to have the opportunity to compete in the ACC and represent Virginia Tech. I will cherish these times forever. Since I was young, it has been my dream to play in the NFL. With careful consideration, prayer and family support, I have made the decision to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."