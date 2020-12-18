        <
          College football Week 16 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

          Playoff predictor: How Texas A&M could make CFP's top 4 (1:18)

          Randy Scott breaks down how a team like Texas A&M could make it into the top four of the College Football Playoff. (1:18)

          2:51 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
          We've scrapped our way to Week 16 of the college football season, when the conference champions are crowned and the College Football Playoff picture argument intensifies.

          It was quite a week, with a national signing day wedged in the middle of a hearty playoff debate. But now it's all focused back on the field.

          First, a Friday night Pac-12 matchup at the Coliseum. On Saturday, among all the other games, we'll get to watch two rematches from games that were previously decided by one touchdown earlier this year: Clemson-Notre Dame (47-40 Irish) and Oklahoma-Iowa State (37-30 Cyclones). Cincinnati will play Tulsa for the American Athletic title after last week's regular-season game was canceled. And there's one remaining bonus non-title game with a Top 25 team that will impact the playoff race as Texas A&M visits Tennessee.

          Sadly, we won't get to see Coastal Carolina and Louisiana cap off what has been a phenomenal Sun Belt season after the title game was canceled and they were declared co-champions.

          Just one more weekend and then we're on to bowl season. Let's make the most of it here with all the best moments and highlights.

          Top 25 games

          Friday

          • Pac-12 championship: Oregon at No. 13 USC (-3), 8, FOX

          Saturday

          • Big Ten championship (at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis): No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State (-20), noon, FOX

          • Big 12 championship (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas): No. 10 Oklahoma (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Iowa State, noon, ABC/ESPN app

          • No. 5 Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee, noon, ESPN/ESPN app

          • ACC championship (at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina): No. 3 Clemson (-10.5) at No. 2 Notre Dame, 4, ABC/ESPN app

          • Mountain West championship (at Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas): Boise State (-6.5) at No. 24 San Jose State, 4:30, FOX

          • American championship: No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati (-14.5), 8, ABC/ESPN app

          • SEC championship (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): No. 1 Alabama (-17.5) at No. 7 Florida, 8, CBS

          A shot at greatness

          Oklahoma State has made a compelling argument for the "emotionally mature" Jake McClure for Mortell Holder of the Year.

          It's 2020: Be prepared

          Colorado took precautions to be ready if USC had COVID testing problems and would have to bow out of the Pac-12 title game.

          Best of early signing day

          Florida State announced its players with a throwback to Backyard Football, the classic video game.

          Wildcat for life

          Kansas State coach Chris Klieman announced a special signing on Wednesday with the addition of Gunar Reed. Reed, a recent high school graduate and K-State fan, has had 36 surgeries, including three open-heart surgeries.

          "G-Man is our hero," Klieman said. "As tough as this has been for us as a season, as tough as this has been for these players, nobody is as tough as Gunar. Any bit of joy we can provide for him, we're going to do that."

          Edit inspiration

          Maybe the sickest edits are the friends we made along the way.

          How do you like them doughnuts?

          NC State coach Dave Doeren had a little surprise gift for some analysts who predicted a rough season for the Wolfpack, who instead went 8-3.