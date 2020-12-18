College football Week 16 scores, Top 25 analysis and must-see moments

Randy Scott breaks down how a team like Texas A&M could make it into the top four of the College Football Playoff. (1:18)

We've scrapped our way to Week 16 of the college football season, when the conference champions are crowned and the College Football Playoff picture argument intensifies.

First, a Friday night Pac-12 matchup at the Coliseum. On Saturday, among all the other games, we'll get to watch two rematches from games that were previously decided by one touchdown earlier this year: Clemson-Notre Dame (47-40 Irish) and Oklahoma-Iowa State (37-30 Cyclones). Cincinnati will play Tulsa for the American Athletic title after last week's regular-season game was canceled. And there's one remaining bonus non-title game with a Top 25 team that will impact the playoff race as Texas A&M visits Tennessee.

Sadly, we won't get to see Coastal Carolina and Louisiana cap off what has been a phenomenal Sun Belt season after the title game was canceled and they were declared co-champions.

Just one more weekend and then we're on to bowl season. Let's make the most of it here with all the best moments and highlights.

Top 25 games

All times Eastern; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

Friday

Pac-12 championship: Oregon at No. 13 USC (-3), 8, FOX

Saturday

Big Ten championship (at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis): No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State (-20), noon, FOX

Big 12 championship (at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas): No. 10 Oklahoma (-5.5) vs. No. 6 Iowa State, noon, ABC/ESPN app

No. 5 Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee, noon, ESPN/ESPN app

ACC championship (at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina): No. 3 Clemson (-10.5) at No. 2 Notre Dame, 4, ABC/ESPN app

Mountain West championship (at Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas): Boise State (-6.5) at No. 24 San Jose State, 4:30, FOX

American championship: No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati (-14.5), 8, ABC/ESPN app

SEC championship (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta): No. 1 Alabama (-17.5) at No. 7 Florida, 8, CBS

A shot at greatness

Oklahoma State has made a compelling argument for the "emotionally mature" Jake McClure for Mortell Holder of the Year.

It's 2020: Be prepared

Colorado took precautions to be ready if USC had COVID testing problems and would have to bow out of the Pac-12 title game.

Colorado sent its equipment truck to the halfway point between Boulder and Los Angeles so that it's ready to either finish the drive (if needed) or come back. We're told the truck is somewhere around St. George, Utah. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 16, 2020

Best of early signing day

Florida State announced its players with a throwback to Backyard Football, the classic video game.

[Check out our roundup of the best social media in school announcements here.]

Wildcat for life

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman announced a special signing on Wednesday with the addition of Gunar Reed. Reed, a recent high school graduate and K-State fan, has had 36 surgeries, including three open-heart surgeries.

"G-Man is our hero," Klieman said. "As tough as this has been for us as a season, as tough as this has been for these players, nobody is as tough as Gunar. Any bit of joy we can provide for him, we're going to do that."

We signed a very special Cat today



Welcome home, G-Man 💜#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/uz4vBXC2t1 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 17, 2020

Edit inspiration

Maybe the sickest edits are the friends we made along the way.

How do you like them doughnuts?

NC State coach Dave Doeren had a little surprise gift for some analysts who predicted a rough season for the Wolfpack, who instead went 8-3.