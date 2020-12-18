Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr will enter the 2021 NFL draft, they announced Friday.

Wilson, a senior, opted not to enter the 2020 NFL draft to return to FSU. He had one more year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA's blanket waiver gave all players a free year because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, but he was widely expected to go pro.

"My time here in Tallahassee has come to an end, and all I can say is I'm more than thankful for the opportunity to represent this logo," Wilson said in a Twitter post. "... I've learned tough times don't last, tough people do. It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.

"... To my brothers and coaches these past few years that I have been able to take this journey with, I just want to say thank you. The bonds we've made these past years will hold true forever."

Wilson ranks No. 6 among draft-eligible defensive tackles, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Wilson finishes his FSU career with 109 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He appeared in six games this season, but an injury caused him to miss the final three games.

Basham recorded 28 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season. His streak of 23 games with a tackle for loss ended Oct. 31 against Syracuse. A first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Basham finishes his Wake Forest career with 173 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 36.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and eight passes defended.

Kiper ranks Basham as the No. 3 draft-eligible defensive end, behind Miami's Gregory Rousseau and Michigan's Kwity Paye.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.