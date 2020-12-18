Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who started the Spartans' first six games this season, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Lombardi's name appeared Friday in the portal. He passed for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 53.5% of his passes this season. He also started three games in the 2018 season.

Lombardi left the Ohio State matchup with an injury and didn't dress for MSU's final regular-season game, last Saturday at Penn State. In his place, redshirt freshman Payton Thorne passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

The Spartans' game this Saturday at Maryland was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins program.

Lombardi, a native of Clive, Iowa, will have two seasons of eligibility left. He recorded 1,902 career passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in three seasons at MSU.

Michigan State added Temple quarterback transfer Anthony Russo earlier this week.