Washington sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon announced Friday he is transferring to Central Michigan, having entered the transfer portal two days prior.

Sirmon had spent two years at Washington and had entered the transfer portal once before, in 2019. He and then-Huskies quarterback Colson Yankoff entered the portal at similar times, only to have Sirmon remove his name.

He was the No. 27 recruit in the ESPN 300 in the 2018 class and the No. 2-ranked pocket passer. Central Michigan relied on quarterbacks Daniel Richardson and Ty Brock this season as senior David Moore was serving a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Moore tested positive for the substance in 2019, then tested positive again in October. Moore appealed the decision and had his second positive test negated. A source told ESPN that Moore will still need to provide a clean sample four to six weeks prior to the start of the 2021 season to gain eligibility.

Richardson and Brock combined to complete 102 of 165 passes for 1,120 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season as the Chippewas went 3-3. Adding Sirmon bolsters the quarterback room and potentially gives Central Michigan a new starting signal-caller for 2021.