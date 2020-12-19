Oklahoma sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges, who has been suspended all season, has been cleared to play in Saturday's Big 12 championship game against Iowa State, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Bridges was an ESPN 300 signee for the Sooners a year ago and played in all 13 games as a true freshman.

He caught a pair of touchdown passes, but was suspended prior to Oklahoma's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to LSU. The 6-1, 180-pound Bridges has continued to practice with the Sooners this season, but hasn't played in any games.

Bridges was one of three highly rated receivers Oklahoma signed in the 2019 class along with Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease Jr.