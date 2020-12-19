SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is headed to the NFL draft, he announced Friday night.

Buechele is a fifth-year senior but could have used the NCAA's blanket waiver that allows all football players to retain their eligibility after the 2020 season.

He started the past two seasons at SMU, eclipsing 3,000 pass yards in each campaign. The Texas transfer recorded 7,024 pass yards and 57 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in two seasons under Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes.

SMU went 7-3 this season but withdrew from the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl earlier this week because of COVID-19 issues. The bowl game ended up being canceled.

Buechele started all 12 games as a true freshman at Texas in 2016, setting a team freshman record with 2,958 pass yards, as well as 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He started seven games as a sophomore in 2017 before losing the top job to Sam Ehlinger. Buechele played behind Ehlinger in 2018 and appeared in two games before transferring to SMU.