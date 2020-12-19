On the second play from scrimmage, Iowa State's Isheem Young hits Drake Stoops and the Cyclones defender is ejected. (1:33)

Iowa State lost starting defensive back Isheem Young early in Saturday's Big 12 championship game to a targeting call.

Young, who was the Big 12's co-defensive freshman of the year, was called for targeting after a hit on Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops. Young's shoulder made contact with Stoops' helmet following a reception. Stoops was falling backward when Young made contact.

The call, which was confirmed after official review, occurred just 33 seconds into the game. The NCAA's targeting rule calls for ejection if a player makes forcible contact with a defenseless player's head or neck area.

Young, a freshman from Philadelphia, Pa., recorded 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and an interception in 10 games prior to Saturday's game.