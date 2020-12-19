Brad Edwards crunches the numbers on how the return of Dan Mullen has revitalized the Florida offense heading into its SEC championship showdown with Alabama. (2:11)

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen said tight end Kyle Pitts has been cleared to play in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

In an interview with SEC Network show "SEC Now" on Friday night, Mullen said, "I guess it's still 24 hours away, it's only Friday night. But he's practiced this week. You know, has been cleared to be in the game tomorrow."

A source told ESPN on Saturday that Pitts is "good to go."

Pitts did not play last week against LSU Tigers with an undisclosed injury. Mullen said throughout the week that he was hopeful Pitts would be cleared to play.

Pitts has been a huge matchup problem this season, with 36 catches for 641 yards and 11 touchdowns as a favorite target of quarterback Kyle Trask. Earlier in the season, Pitts missed two games after taking a hit to the head in the Georgia game.