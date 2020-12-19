Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who started the first seven games this fall and 32 in his career, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate.

Guarantano entered the portal shortly after Tennessee's 34-13 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday. He did not appear in the game.

Guarantano completed 62% of his passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions this season. He lost the starting job to Harrison Bailey, who started the past three games for the Vols (3-7). J.T. Shrout also appeared in Saturday's loss and led Tennessee with 104 pass yards.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Guarantano started 25 games in his first three seasons at Tennessee. He finishes his Vols career with 6,174 pass yards with 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 61.1% of his passes.