Clemson appears to have punched its ticket for the College Football Playoff, but when the Tigers' defense takes the field in the postseason, it will be without starting safety Nolan Turner.

Turner was ejected for targeting late in the second half of Saturday's ACC championship game against Notre Dame on a hit against Irish receiver Ben Skowronek. By rule, he must sit out the first 30 minutes of the next game, which figures to be a playoff matchup for the Tigers (10-1).

Clemson was leading 34-3 with less than 10 minutes to play when Skowronek dove for a pass from QB Ian Book. Turner came in to break up the play, leading with his helmet, and he made contact with the side of Skowronek's head. Officials threw a flag on the play, and replay upheld the call.

The Tigers went on to win 34-10.

Turner, a senior, is a second-year starter for Clemson and is second on the team in tackles. Turner entered Saturday's game with three interceptions (tops on the Tigers' defense) and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Turner was the hero of last year's semifinal win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, intercepting Justin Fields in the end zone with 37 seconds left to seal the Tigers' win.