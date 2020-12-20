LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte set an SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards during a rain-soaked 53-48 win at home against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The true freshman also had three touchdowns.

Boutte, a former four-star recruit, has been pushed into a more prominent role this season ever since the decisions of star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. to opt out.

Boutte, a Louisiana native, finished the season with three straight 100-yard games.

LSU came back from 10 points down to beat Ole Miss on Saturday, thanks in large part to the passing game. Despite heavy rains, freshman quarterback Max Johnson threw the ball 51 times for 435 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Johnson, the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson, is 2-0 as a starter this year. Last week, he led LSU to an upset of No. 7 Florida on the road in Gainesville.

LSU, which won two games in a row to reach .500, will not participate in a bowl game after self-imposing a postseason ban in connection to an ongoing NCAA investigation into the football and basketball programs.