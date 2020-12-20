        <
        >

          Final projections for every bowl game, including the College Football Playoff

          play
          Najee Harris accounts for 245 yards, five TDs as Bama wins SEC title (1:29)

          Najee Harris hauls in four receiving touchdowns and adds a rushing score as Alabama tops Florida 52-46 to win the SEC championship. (1:29)

          11:52 PM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close

            Kyle Bonagura

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on Twitter
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close

            Mark Schlabach

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State each won their respective conference championships Saturday, adding a little more drama to the College Football Playoff debate.

          Which team will round out the top four? How will the rest of the bowl matchups shake out? ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their final projections for the 2020 season.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (relocated)
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson
          Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame

          Bowl schedule

          Dec. 21

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Set matchup: North Texas vs. Appalachian State
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Set matchup: Nevada vs. Tulane
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Set matchup: UCF vs. BYU
          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Dec. 23

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Set matchup: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Montgomery Bowl
          Set matchup: Memphis vs. FAU
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Dec. 24

          New Mexico Bowl
          Set matchup: Hawai'i vs. Houston
          TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Dec. 25

          Camellia Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Ball State vs. Coastal Carolina
          Schlabach: Ball State vs. Troy

          Dec. 26

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Liberty vs. South Carolina
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina

          Cure Bowl

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Marshall vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Marshall vs. Louisiana

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. UTSA
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. UTSA

          LendingTree Bowl
          Set matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
          Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Army vs. Nebraska
          Schlabach: Army vs. Nebraska

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech
          Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. Wisconsin

          Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Troy vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Liberty vs. Navy

          Dec. 29

          Cheez-It Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
          Schlabach: Miami vs. Oklahoma State

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Texas vs. Colorado
          Schlabach: Texas vs. Colorado

          Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
          Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Minnesota

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Iowa vs. Kentucky
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Kentucky

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Florida

          Dec. 31

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
          Schlabach: Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

          Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on CBSSN
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Jose State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

          Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Arkansas
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Arkansas

          Jan. 1

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UAB
          Schlabach: Tulsa vs. UAB

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. Auburn

          Jan. 2

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Ole Miss

          Outback Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Missouri

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Oregon vs. Iowa State
          Schlabach: Oregon vs. Iowa State

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
          Bonagura: Florida vs. North Carolina
          Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

          Canceled bowl games

          Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:

          • New Era Pinstripe Bowl

          • Fenway Bowl

          • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

          • Bahamas Bowl

          • Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

          • Hawai'i Bowl

          • LA Bowl

          • Las Vegas Bowl

          • Redbox Bowl

          • Sun Bowl

          • Quick Lane Bowl

          • Celebration Bowl

          • Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl