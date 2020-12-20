Final projections for every bowl game, including the College Football Playoff

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State each won their respective conference championships Saturday, adding a little more drama to the College Football Playoff debate.
Which team will round out the top four? How will the rest of the bowl matchups shake out? ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their final projections for the 2020 season.
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (relocated)
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Ohio State vs. Clemson
Schlabach: Ohio State vs. Clemson
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Bowl schedule
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Set matchup: North Texas vs. Appalachian State
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Set matchup: Nevada vs. Tulane
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Boca Raton Bowl
Set matchup: UCF vs. BYU
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Set matchup: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Montgomery Bowl
Set matchup: Memphis vs. FAU
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Set matchup: Hawai'i vs. Houston
TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Ball State vs. Coastal Carolina
Schlabach: Ball State vs. Troy
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Liberty vs. South Carolina
Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Marshall vs. Louisiana
Schlabach: Marshall vs. Louisiana
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Boise State vs. UTSA
Schlabach: Boise State vs. UTSA
LendingTree Bowl
Set matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Army vs. Nebraska
Schlabach: Army vs. Nebraska
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech
Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. Wisconsin
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Troy vs. Navy
Schlabach: Liberty vs. Navy
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
Schlabach: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Texas vs. Colorado
Schlabach: Texas vs. Colorado
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Minnesota
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Schlabach: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Florida
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Schlabach: Arizona State vs. Mississippi State
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. on CBSSN
Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Jose State
Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: TCU vs. Arkansas
Schlabach: TCU vs. Arkansas
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UAB
Schlabach: Tulsa vs. UAB
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Indiana vs. Auburn
Schlabach: Indiana vs. Auburn
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss
Schlabach: NC State vs. Ole Miss
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri
Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Missouri
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Oregon vs. Iowa State
Schlabach: Oregon vs. Iowa State
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bonagura: Florida vs. North Carolina
Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
Canceled bowl games
Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic:
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Fenway Bowl
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Bahamas Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Hawai'i Bowl
LA Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl
Redbox Bowl
Sun Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Celebration Bowl
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl