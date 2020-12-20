Final projections for every bowl game, including the College Football Playoff

Najee Harris hauls in four receiving touchdowns and adds a rushing score as Alabama tops Florida 52-46 to win the SEC championship. (1:29)

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State each won their respective conference championships Saturday, adding a little more drama to the College Football Playoff debate.

Which team will round out the top four? How will the rest of the bowl matchups shake out? ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach weigh in with their final projections for the 2020 season.

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Clemson

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Clemson

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Set matchup: North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Set matchup: Nevada vs. Tulane

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Boca Raton Bowl

Set matchup: UCF vs. BYU

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Set matchup: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Montgomery Bowl

Set matchup: Memphis vs. FAU

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Set matchup: Hawai'i vs. Houston

TBD (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Ball State vs. Coastal Carolina

Schlabach: Ball State vs. Troy

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Liberty vs. South Carolina

Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Schlabach: Marshall vs. Louisiana

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Boise State vs. UTSA

Schlabach: Boise State vs. UTSA

LendingTree Bowl

Set matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Army vs. Nebraska

Schlabach: Army vs. Nebraska

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech

Schlabach: Texas Tech vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Troy vs. Navy

Schlabach: Liberty vs. Navy

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Miami vs. Oklahoma State

Schlabach: Miami vs. Oklahoma State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Texas vs. Colorado

Schlabach: Texas vs. Colorado

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Schlabach: Wake Forest vs. Minnesota

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Schlabach: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

7:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Oklahoma vs. Florida

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Schlabach: Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Schlabach: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4 p.m. on CBSSN

Bonagura: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

Schlabach: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: TCU vs. Arkansas

Schlabach: TCU vs. Arkansas

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Tulsa vs. UAB

Schlabach: Tulsa vs. UAB

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

12:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Schlabach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Indiana vs. Auburn

Schlabach: Indiana vs. Auburn

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: NC State vs. Ole Miss

Schlabach: NC State vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Northwestern vs. Missouri

Schlabach: Northwestern vs. Missouri

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Oregon vs. Iowa State

Schlabach: Oregon vs. Iowa State

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bonagura: Florida vs. North Carolina

Schlabach: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

Canceled bowl games

Bowl games that have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic: