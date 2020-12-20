Arizona State will not accept an invitation to a bowl game, the school announced Saturday.

The Sun Devils will finish the season 2-2, following a 46-33 win against Oregon State.

"We are proud of our student-athletes and applaud them for the way they represented Arizona State University through this challenging season," athletics director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "We have maintained from the beginning of the pandemic that we would place the health and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decision making. They have endured an emotionally exhausting 10 months in an effort to compete in the sport they have such passion for."

With Arizona State opting out, just two Pac-12 schools are expected to head to bowl games: Oregon, which is expected to play in the Fiesta Bowl, and Colorado, which is likely headed to the Alamo Bowl.

USC also announced Saturday it would opt out, citing advice from its medical team, while Stanford, UCLA, Utah, Washington and Washington State all previously said they would not participate in a postseason game.

"Our number one priority has always been the well-being of our players, and we are making this decision based upon that," coach Herm Edwards said in a statement. "Our players have worked extremely hard since they returned to campus this summer, and they have shown tremendous resiliency in dealing with adversity and challenges each and every day. We're proud of what they have accomplished and of the way they have handled everything on and off the field. We look forward to beginning our preparations for the 2021 season when they return to campus January 11."

The Sun Devils had three games canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the program, which included Edwards.