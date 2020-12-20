Former Texas quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson announced early Sunday he is committing to Utah.

Jackson, a true freshman who was ranked the No. 34 recruit in the 2020 ESPN 300, announcement the news in a Twitter post.

Jackson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15. Since the NCAA gave all players a free eligibility year this fall because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson will have all of his eligibility remaining. He also will be able to compete immediately, thanks to a blanket waiver approved by the Division I council last week, allowing transfer athletes in all sports to play immediately.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, was the second-highest ranked prospect in the Longhorns' 2020 recruiting class.

The Utes, who finished their season on Saturday with a win over Washington State, had two senior quarterbacks this season, Jake Bentley and Drew Lisk. They also have sophomore QB Cameron Rising, who previously transferred to Utah from Texas.

Rising started the season opener before suffering an injury. Utah also recently signed signal-caller Peter Costelli, a four-star prospect from Mission Viejo, California, who was ranked the No. 194 recruit in the 2021 ESPN 300.