Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly explains why the Irish still deserve to be in the College Football Playoff after a 34-10 loss to Clemson. (0:33)

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season Sunday, with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M.

Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections for the final, AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings. The Fighting Irish were a comfortable 41 points ahead of the Aggies.

AP Top 25 poll First-place votes in parentheses: 1. Alabama (62)

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Oklahoma

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. North Carolina

15. Northwestern

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Iowa

18. Miami

19. San Jose State

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Tulsa

23. Liberty

24. NC State

25. Oregon

Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.

Oregon's upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game elevated the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.

San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.

Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second place on the all-time list. Nebraska is in first place with a streak of 348 from 1981 to 2002.