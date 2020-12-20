NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson is set to see his first action this season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He missed the first 13 games of the year with a knee injury.

The fourth-year cornerback suffered the injury and was placed on IR before the Titans' season-opening 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Titans activated Jackson in November but he didn't participate in practice.

Jackson missed the final four games last season before returning for Tennessee's win over the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Titans picked up Jackson's fifth-year option before the season and had high expectations for him to be an integral part of their secondary this season.

According to a source, Jackson's reps against the Lions on Sunday will be closely managed.

Getting Jackson back will give a huge boost to the Titans' secondary as they make their final playoff push. Tennessee (9-4) is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.