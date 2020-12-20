Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson, a multiyear starter who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Oct. 3, will return in 2021.

Thompson made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, writing, "I believe in coach [Chris] Klieman and what we are doing here, and I want to be a part of it." Like all FBS players, Thompson, a senior, can utilize the NCAA's blanket waiver to not have the 2020 season count against his eligibility.

Thompson underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder days after the injury. He wrote on Twitter that the past few months have been "very challenging." He also said he has seen the game differently and has been invigorated to return in 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Thompson led Kansas State to its second consecutive upset of Oklahoma and recorded 626 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in three games this fall. Thompson, who started all 13 games last season and has 30 career starts, has 5,021 career passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as well as 1,083 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.