TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama senior center Landon Dickerson will be unable to play in the College Football Playoff after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game victory over Florida on Saturday, coach Nick Saban told ESPN.

"We got the results back from the MRI, and he does have ligament damage and will be out for the rest of the season," Saban said. "It's a big loss because Landon has been such a big part of our team on and off the field."

Dickerson, one of the most popular players on the team, was injured in the fourth quarter and carted off the field, but not before the Alabama players surrounded him and consoled him in an emotional scene.

One of the Crimson Tide's strongest leaders, Dickerson has started in every game the past two seasons after transferring from Florida State. He returned to watch the rest of the SEC championship game from the tunnel after initially being taken to the locker room.

Redshirt senior Chris Owens finished the Florida game at center following Dickerson's injury.