Joey Galloway and Kirk Herbstreit debate why Oklahoma outranked Cincinnati for the No. 6 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings. (2:36)

Texas A&M was left out of the College Football Playoff, but will look to extend its win streak to eight games when it takes on North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) are the first one-loss SEC team to not make the playoff and will take on the Tar Heels on Jan. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Orange Bowl matchup is an unfamiliar one. North Carolina has never played in the bowl, and Texas A&M hasn't appeared in it in 77 years. This will also be the first meeting between the two programs.

Another team that might have a gripe with its placement is Cincinnati. The Bearcats went 8-0, but playing an AAC schedule seemed to work against them. Cincinnati's reward for an unbeaten regular season? A date with the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will feature Pac-12 champion Oregon and Big 12 runner-up Iowa State. The Ducks began the season as the Pac-12's only ranked team and ended up winning the conference title, but only after finishing second in their own division. Oregon replaced a Washington Huskies team beset by COVID-19 issues and knocked off the previously unbeaten USC Trojans in the title game.

Expect a high-scoring affair at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic when Oklahoma faces SEC runner-up Florida. Neither team has scored fewer than 27 points this season, although the Gators will be without offensive weapon Kyle Pitts. The tight end announced Sunday that he won't play in the team's bowl game and will skip his senior year to enter the NFL draft.

The Sooners are at home in the Cotton Bowl after winning their sixth straight Big 12 championship there Saturday.

It's been 12 years since Oklahoma and Florida played each other, but the Gators have fond memories -- Florida won that game to take the BCS title for its last national championship.