Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he is transferring to Utah.

Brewer, a three-year starter for the Bears, is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. He announced news on Twitter.

Brewer will be a fifth-year senior with one year of eligibility. He played four years at Baylor but will play in 2021 by utilizing the blanket waiver the NCAA offered to all players, which allowed them to compete in 2020 without spending a year of eligibility because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brewer entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13. In his Baylor career, Brewer appeared in 44 games and started 40, including 35 of the last 36. He threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes. He also ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He is the second Big 12 quarterback to announce that he's transferring to Utah. Former Texas quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, a freshman, announced earlier Sunday his intentions to become a Ute.