Miami Hurricanes starting defensive ends Quincy Roche and Jaelan Phillips both declared for the NFL draft on Sunday and will not play in Miami's upcoming bowl game against Oklahoma State.

Both Roche and Phillips announced the decision on social media.

The news does not come as a surprise. Roche and Phillips each transferred to Miami for this season and had big years, combining for 30 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Roche, who came to Miami from Temple, is rated the No. 4 outside linebacker on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest position rankings.

Phillips, who came to Miami from UCLA, established himself in the second half of the season -- contributing 15.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks himself.

No. 18 Miami (8-2) plays No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.