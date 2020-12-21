Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Mordecai, who has spent the past two seasons as the team's backup quarterback, made the news public via Twitter.

Thank you OU football and sooner nation for the past 3 years. Forever grateful for my time here. I have now entered the transfer portal. Excited to see what God has in store for me. — Tanner Mordecai (@t_mordecai) December 20, 2020

A redshirt sophomore, Mordecai signed with the Sooners in 2018. He was a four-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 151 recruit in the 2018 ESPN 300.

He has appeared in 12 games in his Oklahoma career, completing 50 of 70 pass attempts for 639 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He backed up Jalen Hurts in 2019 and Spencer Rattler this season.

His most visible time on the field was during this season's rivalry game with Texas. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley temporarily benched Rattler in the first half, and Mordecai completed 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards and led one scoring drive in the Sooners' eventual four-overtime victory.

"Tanner has been a really good member of this football team," Riley said. "I think he's looking for the opportunity to go in and be a starter somewhere. I think he's done really well. I think he's ready to be a starter. He had some good competition while he was here.

"He had some unfortunate events that made it tougher for him to compete, like getting injured during our [preseason] competition this year. But he's a great young man, great family, tremendous quarterback, and he'll make somebody very happy."