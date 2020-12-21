Just three days after the early signing period ended, ESPN 300 linebacker Raesjon Davis announced he has decommitted from LSU.

Davis, a 6-foot, 210-pound recruit from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is the No. 44-ranked recruit overall and is the No. 4-ranked recruit in California. He was the third-highest-ranked prospect in LSU's class, behind safety Derrick Davis Jr. and offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger.

Davis did not sign in the early signing period, and there had been rumors he was looking around. Teams including USC and Ohio State have been linked to Davis, and both are trying to secure a commitment from the sixth-best outside linebacker in the class.

He is the fourth prospect to leave the class since the start of the early signing period on Dec. 16, along with wide receiver JoJo Earle and defensive end Keanu Koht, who both flipped to Alabama, and safety Khari Gee, who signed with Notre Dame. The staff also added in commitments from ESPN 300 defensive tackle Maason Smith, ESPN 300 running back Armoni Goodwin and ESPN 300 athlete Damarius McGhee, all in the early signing period.

Before the decommitment, LSU held the No. 4-ranked class overall, and now, with Davis no longer in the class, the Tigers have 14 ESPN 300 commitments.