Bo Pelini is not expected to return for another season as LSU's defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Pelini, a former head coach at Youngstown State and Nebraska, was brought on to coach LSU's defense in January but ultimately failed to live up to expectations, as the Tigers ranked next-to-last in the SEC in yards allowed per game.

Pelini has two years remaining on his contract and, according to reporting by The Baton Rouge Advocate, is owed a buyout of $5.2 million.

More changes are expected to occur on the LSU coaching staff throughout the course of the offseason, a source told ESPN.

LSU failed to recapture the magic of last season, when it went undefeated and won a national championship. The Tigers lost their season-opening game to Mississippi State and needed back-to-back wins to finish the regular season 5-5.

AL.com was first to report on Pelini's status.