Army will have the opportunity to play in a bowl game after all.

The Knights had been unable to find an opponent for a bowl game coming out of the weekend, but on Monday it was announced they would face West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

Tennessee was originally scheduled to play in the game but had to drop out earlier Monday after receiving word of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Army (9-2) had a primary agreement to play in the Independence Bowl, but the game was canceled on Sunday after multiple teams opted out of postseason play.

Army coach Jeff Monken told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that players were in tears on Sunday when they were informed of the cancellation, believing their season would end without the chance to play another game.

Monken noted the team's season-long motto: Don't plan. Prepare.

"If we got a Dec. 31 bowl game, if you call us on the 29th, we'll have those guys flying there on the 30th," Monken said. "What I'm hoping is some of these bowl games, when they hear enough of this about Army, they're going to say, 'You know what? If somebody cancels, we're going to take Army. We're going to be the knight in shining armor and we're going to look like a hero taking this team.'

"They'll be the hero."