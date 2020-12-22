Texas Tech named Sonny Cumbie its new offensive coordinator on Monday night.

Cumbie, a former Texas Tech quarterback and assistant, has spent the past seven seasons as the offensive coordinator at TCU. He fills the vacancy left by former Texas Tech offensive coordinator David Yost, whom coach Matt Wells fired on Dec. 14.

During his time at TCU, Cumbie coached several productive quarterbacks, including Trevone Boykin, who helped lead the Horned Frogs to the cusp of the first College Football Playoff in 2014. With Cumbie and Doug Meachem serving as co-coordinators, TCU's offense averaged 46.5 points per game that season, second best in the FBS. TCU was No. 6 in the final CFP rankings that year.

Cumbie took over play-calling duties in 2017 after Meachem left TCU. The Horned Frogs reached the Big 12 championship game that season with quarterback Kenny Hill.

The past two seasons, Cumbie has tutored a young quarterback, Max Duggan, who has started his first two seasons on campus and has more rushing yards (1,081) than any other active Big 12 quarterback over the past two years.

This season, TCU was fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 30.8 points. Though Cumbie's background is in the Air Raid offense, the Horned Frogs were the conference's leader in rushing, averaging 214 yards per game.

Cumbie has a deep history with Texas Tech. He walked on there in 2000, earned a scholarship in 2001 and backed up Kliff Kingsbury and B.J. Symons before becoming the starter. In 2004, he led the nation in passing yards with 4,738.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Mike Leach in 2009. He remained on staff after Leach's firing, coaching inside receivers under Tommy Tuberville, then was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2013, when Kingsbury took over as Texas Tech's head coach.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.