LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is expected to retire, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

The news comes amid an overhaul of the coaching staff under head coach Ed Orgeron.

Passing game coordinator Scott Linehan is not expected to return next season, according to a source.

On Monday, LSU announced that defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was leaving the program after one season.

Safeties coach Bill Busch and defensive line coach Bill Johnson are also not expected to return, according to a source.

The changes to the staff represent a pivotal moment in Orgeron's tenure as head coach.

Orgeron took over as head coach after Les Miles was fired in 2016, leading LSU to a national championship a season ago.

But Orgeron lost several key pieces of the coaching staff quickly thereafter, including passing game coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Their replacements failed to live up to expectations, as the defense finished next-to-last in the SEC in yards allowed per game and the team needed back-to-back wins to finish the regular season at 5-5.