Baylor is shaking up its offensive staff, parting ways with offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and passing game coordinator Jorge Munoz, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Bears finished next-to-last in the Big 12 in scoring this year, averaging 23.3 points per game. They were also ninth in the league in yards per play (4.44) and yards per game (310.2) en route to a 2-7 finish under first-year coach Dave Aranda.

SicEm365 Radio first reported the staff shakeup.

Fedora, the former North Carolina head coach, joined the Baylor staff prior to this season after spending 2019 as an analyst at Texas. Munoz was an offensive analyst on the 2019 LSU national championship team, which set multiple offensive records, before going to Baylor.

The moves come at the end of an eventful first season for Aranda. The Bears had multiple games postponed because of COVID-19 issues, endured a five-game losing streak, and saw three-year quarterback starter Charlie Brewer transfer to Utah after the season ended.

