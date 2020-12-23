New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch is being named the new head coach at the University of Arizona, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Arizona is expected to announce the hiring at some point Wednesday, according to Schefter and Yates.

Fisch, 44, will replace recently fired head coach Kevin Sumlin at Arizona.

Fisch and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan were the two finalists for the opening.

Fisch, who also was among the finalists when Arizona hired Sumlin in 2018, has a close relationship with university president Robert Robbins.

Fisch joined the Patriots this season after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as a senior offensive assistant. Before joining the Rams, he was UCLA's offensive coordinator for one season. He also has been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sumlin was fired earlier this month, a day after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State.

The Wildcats, 0-5 this season, are on a record 12-game losing streak after dropping their final seven games in 2019. The 70 points they allowed Friday night marked the most ever surrendered in Territorial Cup series history, dating to 1899.

Arizona went 9-20 -- 6-17 in the Pac-12 -- with no bowl appearances under Sumlin, and it lost all three games to Arizona State.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.