Editor's note: Richard Lapchick is a human rights activist, pioneer for racial equality, expert on sports issues, scholar and author.

As we approach the end of 2020, a year that will be remembered for being full of challenges, the effort and commitment shown by so many to carry out another college football season was extraordinary. Traditionally over the past decade, we have seen upward of 70 teams selected to participate in bowl games at the culmination of the season. However, in a year with so many traditions altered, 56 Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams each accepted an invitation to participate in one of college football's 28 bowl games. With the health and safety of everyone involved a top priority, student-athletes from those bowl-bound teams will play one final game, representing their respective universities on a national stage.

However, we must not forget that many of these student-athletes enrolled in colleges and universities intending to pursue a degree in hopes of graduating and going into the workforce once their football playing careers end.

"The global pandemic has further exposed disparities in our world that have existed for years," the Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, shared with me. "That includes the unfortunate gap in academic achievement and sustainability among our student-athletes. ... Student-athletes must succeed as STUDENTS, not just as athletes. Since less than 2% of these gifted young people will ever make it to the professional ranks, we must prepare them for success both on and off the field. The message needs to be sent to our collegiate leadership letting them know that Black EDUCATION Matters!"

For those athletes fortunate enough to make it to the NFL, their careers last, on average, less than four years. Universities, therefore, have a responsibility to prepare their students for graduation and foster an environment that adequately allows them to gain the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce after graduation. University leaders, including head coaches, must emphasize the importance of receiving an education. Otherwise, the term "student" used in the ubiquitous phrase "student-athlete" can come into question.

Tuesday, the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida released its "Keeping Score When It Counts: Assessing the Academic Records of the 2020-2021 Bowl-Bound College Football Teams." The annual report contains the football student-athlete Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and Academic Progress Rate (APR) for bowl-bound teams. The overall GSR for bowl-bound teams this year was 78.0%, down from 79.1% in 2019. The average GSR for Black football student-athletes declined slightly, from 73.8% in 2019 to 73.4% in 2020, and the gap between the graduation rates for white and Black student-athletes increased, from 15.6% to 16.3%, over the same span.

This is the first time that the overall football student-athlete GSR has decreased from the previous year since the statistic was first reported in the 2009 bowl-bound report. After a decade of uninterrupted progress, this was a discouraging pause. However, it is worth noting that the current GSR is significantly higher than when the streak started. The overall football student-athlete GSR in 2009 was 65.5, a full 12.5 percentage points below where it is in 2020.

In 2003, the NCAA introduced the APR as part of an academic reform package designed to more accurately measure student-athletes' academic success in addition to increasing graduation rates at member institutions. The APR holds each team accountable for the success of student-athletes in the classroom and their progress toward graduation. Teams are penalized if they fall below the minimum threshold of an APR score of 930, which is the expected graduation rate of 50% of a team's student-athletes. The last time a bowl-eligible team did not meet the minimum APR requirement was four years ago.