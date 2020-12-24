Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

The first-year head coach received the positive result on Wednesday during routine testing protocols. Traylor is in isolation and is not currently experiencing any symptoms, the school said.

The Roadrunners are scheduled to play No. 19 Louisiana in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. If Traylor is not cleared to travel with the team to Dallas, associate head coach and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as acting head coach for the game.

UTSA is 7-4 this season under Traylor and is making its first bowl appearance since 2016. It is just the second bowl game in UTSA history since the program launched in 2011. The Roadrunners' seven wins is the most they've had in a season since 2013.

Lunney is also in his first year at UTSA. Before joining the Roadrunners, he spent seven seasons as the tight ends coach and a season as the special teams coordinator at Arkansas. He also spent a month as the interim head coach for the Razorbacks last season following the firing of Chad Morris.

The Roadrunners and Ragin' Cajuns kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.