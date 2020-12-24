Relive the highlights that led to Alabama finishing the season 11-0 and earning a return trip to the College Football Playoff. (1:30)

ESPN 300 running back Camar Wheaton committed to Alabama on Wednesday, adding to the Crimson Tide's No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

Wheaton is the No. 41-ranked prospect overall, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound back from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. He chose Alabama over Oklahoma, and gives the Crimson Tide 20 ESPN 300 commitments.

He's the first running back commit in this class for Alabama, but he's the fifth ESPN 300 running back the program has landed in the past three classes.

His commitment gives Nick Saban and his staff seven commitments ranked inside the top 50 and 12 inside the top 100. The Tide already held the top-ranked class prior to this commitment, but are now furthering their lead over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have two five-star commitments and 17 ESPN 300 prospects. With this commitment, Alabama has three five-stars, 20 ESPN 300 commitments and 25 total commitments in the class.

The two programs will continue to jockey for position to sign the No. 1 class come February, but this addition will make it difficult for Ohio State to catch Alabama.