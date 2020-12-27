College Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Loyd Phillips died Sunday morning at the age of 75, according to his family.

Phillips was a two-time All-American at Arkansas in the 1960s. He was part of the Razorbacks' undefeated season in 1964 and won the Outland Trophy as the best college interior lineman in 1966.

After his college career, Phillips was chosen in the first round by the Chicago Bears in 1967. He played in 32 games over three seasons for the Bears before a leg injury forced him to retire.