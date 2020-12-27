Former Michigan State starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi is transferring to Northern Illinois, he announced Sunday.

"There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process," he posted on Twitter. "But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU!"

Lombardi, who started MSU's first six games this season, entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Dec. 18. He publicly announced his departure from Michigan State on Friday, writing that the decision was very difficult but that he looks forward to playing two seasons elsewhere.

He passed for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 53.5% of his passes this season, before leaving a Dec. 5 game against Ohio State with an injury. He also started three games in the 2018 season. Lombardi didn't dress for Michigan State's season finale at Penn State.

The Clive, Iowa, native redshirted in 2017 but will have two years to play at NIU, which went 0-6 this fall under second-year coach Thomas Hammock. Ross Bowers, a transfer from Cal, started his second season for the Huskies.