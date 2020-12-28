Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of the Broyles Award, which annually goes to college football's top assistant coach.

Sarkisian directed one of the most productive offenses in the country this season. The Crimson Tide averaged 49.7 points per game, second-highest in the FBS and No. 1 among teams in Power 5 conferences. The Tide were also second nationally in yards per play, averaging 7.83. Alabama had three offensive players finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting: quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. Jones and Smith are two of the four finalists for the award.

"Sark's done an outstanding job in terms of system and scheme, how he teaches the players," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. "He's contributed as much as anybody that we've ever had here in terms of his knowledge and experience."

Sarkisian, the former USC and Washington head coach, is in his second season as Alabama's offensive coordinator. He rejoined the staff prior to the 2019 season after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. His first stint with Alabama was as an analyst in 2016.

Sarkisian was one of five finalists for the award. BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz.