Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King will undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, but the school said he is expected to be available for the start of 2021 fall camp.

In a statement Thursday, Miami said a more definitive timetable for King's return will be determined after the procedure.

King's right knee appeared to buckle just before he was tackled during the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida. He stayed on the ground, clutching his knee, before limping off with the help of trainers.

"We are obviously disappointed for D'Eriq, but we know he is in great hands with our medical staff," Miami coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. "D'Eriq is the leader of this football team and we know that he will approach his rehabilitation with the same tenacity that he has approached every facet of his game since he arrived on our campus. We can't wait to see him back on the field leading our team in August."

It is the same knee in which he suffered a torn meniscus in 2018 while he was at Houston.

Earlier Thursday, King tweeted out, "Thanks for all the texts and calls I'll be fine!"

King transferred to Miami last January, and had a solid season, throwing for 2,686 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 538 yards and four touchdowns. He announced last week he would return to Miami for his sixth season.