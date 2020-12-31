Kyle Trask throws his third interception of the game as Oklahoma's Woodi Washington leaps up to snag the ball in the end zone for a touchback. (0:22)

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask announced Thursday that he will enter the NFL draft after a record-setting season that led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Trask emerged as the Florida starter last year after four seasons waiting for his opportunity, and he took full advantage in 2020 -- setting school records for passing yards (4,283) and passing touchdowns (43) in addition to having five 400-yard passing games while leading the Gators to the SEC championship game.

In a video posted on social media, Trask said, "I feel that it's best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL. I've had dreams of playing in the NFL ever since I was a kid. Just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it's crazy and I'm going to try and go and make the most of it."

Trask is the first Heisman Trophy finalist for the Gators since Tim Tebow in 2009. The Heisman winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5.

Playing without his top four receivers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night, Trask struggled from the outset in a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma, throwing three interceptions before eventually giving way to backup Emory Jones.

Afterward, coach Dan Mullen praised Trask for the season he put together and for deciding to play in the game rather than opting out.

"I couldn't be prouder of him and the season that he had with our team this year. A special, special year for him," Mullen said. "I'm really happy for him. I mean, you're talking about a young guy that came in, I think only played a couple plays in his career before he even graduated college. Didn't play much in high school. And now he's a Heisman Trophy finalist and he's going to be an NFL draft pick. So that says a lot about him."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Trask as the No. 6 quarterback available for the 2021 NFL draft.