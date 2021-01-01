Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Chandler Morris announced Thursday that he was leaving the program.

Morris, an ESPN 300 recruit who was the seventh-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, revealed the news on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Morris is the son of Auburn offensive coordinator and former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. Chandler, who attended Dallas Highland Park High School, appeared in five games this season as a reserve for the Sooners, logging five pass attempts.

Morris also scored two rushing touchdowns this season on five attempts, including a first-half touchdown run in Oklahoma's Big 12 championship game win over Iowa State on Dec. 19.

Morris is the second Oklahoma quarterback to leave the program this month. Tanner Mordecai, who served as the backup quarterback the past two seasons, recently transferred to SMU. The departure of Mordecai and Morris leaves the Sooners with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in 2021: Spencer Rattler and incoming freshman Caleb Williams.

Williams, a Washington, D.C. product who signed with the Sooners on Dec. 16, is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the 2021 class. He is the 15th-ranked player in the 2021 ESPN 300.