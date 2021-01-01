Auburn leading rusher Tank Bigsby will not be able to play in Friday's Vrbo Citrus Bowl matchup with Northwestern because of issues related to COVID-19, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Bigsby, a freshman, rushed for 834 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry this season for the Tigers.

AL.com first reported that Bigsby would not be available for the game.

Auburn also will be without receiver Anthony Schwartz, who opted out, while defensive backs Roger McCreary and Christian Tutt also are not expected to play in the game.