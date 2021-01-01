Arizona makes Pete Carroll's son O-coordinator

New Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has hired Brennan Carroll as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.

Carroll, the son of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, has spent the last six seasons on his father's staff, most recently as an assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

"Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years and worked together during the 2011 and 2012 seasons," Fisch said in a statement. "I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business, and has seen a culture of winning his whole life. Brennan's positive attitude is matched by his football acumen."

Brennan was the recruiting coordinator and coached tight ends and receivers at Miami, when Fisch served as the Hurricanes' offensive coordinator.

"I'm humbled and honored to become a part of the University of Arizona," Carroll said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to be reunited with Coach Fisch and his family was something my family and I had always hoped for. I have always had tremendous respect for the Pac-12 Conference and loved my time competing in this league. The opportunity be a part of the growth of this program was something I could not pass up."

Carroll was a graduate assistant under his father at USC from 2002-03 before serving as the Trojans' recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach (2004-09). Carroll played tight end at Pittsburgh, after transferring from Delaware.

Earlier this week, Arizona announced legendary Wildcat players Ricky Hunley (defensive line) and Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) joined Fisch's staff.