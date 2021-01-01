        <
          Watch Alabama's Najee Harris hurdle Notre Dame and Twitter go wild

          Alabama's Harris hurdles defender for 53-yard gain (0:40)

          Najee Harris takes the handoff and hurdles a defender along the sideline to pick up 53 yards and an Alabama first down. (0:40)

          5:20 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Alabama's Najee Harris made his presence felt immediately in the College Football Playoff, hurdling a Notre Dame defender and never breaking stride en route to a 53-yard run that set up another Tide touchdown.

          Maybe Harris just wanted to impress USWNT star Megan Rapinoe after she specifically requested a hurdle.

          Whatever the motivation, it's truly a thing of beauty, and here's what else social media had to say: