Watch Alabama's Najee Harris hurdle Notre Dame and Twitter go wild

Alabama's Najee Harris made his presence felt immediately in the College Football Playoff, hurdling a Notre Dame defender and never breaking stride en route to a 53-yard run that set up another Tide touchdown.
THIS NAJEE HARRIS HURDLE 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/3qiYJq9wPi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2021
Maybe Harris just wanted to impress USWNT star Megan Rapinoe after she specifically requested a hurdle.
.@mPinoe he really did hurdle someone 😂🔥 @ohthatsNajee22 pic.twitter.com/6BwjJJQNPS— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2021
Whatever the motivation, it's truly a thing of beauty, and here's what else social media had to say:
Wow is this TRACK or football LOLolololololol ahahhahahaahah I watch sports— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2021
Alabama RB Najee Harris' leap over the Notre Dame defender was the best play I've ever seen because that's the first time I've seen a player jump over a defender standing straight up!!! 😱— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2021
Najee Harris man!! 🐰 🐰 🐰— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 1, 2021
AS A LIFELONG NAJEE HARRIS FAN,,,,— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 1, 2021
Good grief. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/dfZxe4ecfg— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 1, 2021
NFL scouts watching Najee Harris hurdle bruh from Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/6OoblaHTxC— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 1, 2021
Najee Harris, BEST RB in college football and it's not even close‼️— Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 1, 2021
Notre Dame after that Najee Harris run pic.twitter.com/acc19sl6yu— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 1, 2021