Watch Alabama's Najee Harris hurdle Notre Dame and Twitter go wild

Najee Harris takes the handoff and hurdles a defender along the sideline to pick up 53 yards and an Alabama first down. (0:40)

Alabama's Najee Harris made his presence felt immediately in the College Football Playoff, hurdling a Notre Dame defender and never breaking stride en route to a 53-yard run that set up another Tide touchdown.

Maybe Harris just wanted to impress USWNT star Megan Rapinoe after she specifically requested a hurdle.

Whatever the motivation, it's truly a thing of beauty, and here's what else social media had to say:

Wow is this TRACK or football LOLolololololol ahahhahahaahah I watch sports — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 1, 2021

Alabama RB Najee Harris' leap over the Notre Dame defender was the best play I've ever seen because that's the first time I've seen a player jump over a defender standing straight up!!! 😱 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2021

Najee Harris man!! 🐰 🐰 🐰 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 1, 2021

AS A LIFELONG NAJEE HARRIS FAN,,,, — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 1, 2021

NFL scouts watching Najee Harris hurdle bruh from Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/6OoblaHTxC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 1, 2021

Najee Harris, BEST RB in college football and it's not even close‼️ — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 1, 2021