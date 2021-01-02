Florida has fired secondary coaches Torrian Gray and Ron English, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming a Florida.247sports.com report.

The Gators finished next-to-last nationally among FBS teams, with 28 touchdown passes allowed this season. They gave up 30.8 points per game, the most they have allowed since surrendering 41.2 per contest over six games in 1917.

Florida closed the season Wednesday with a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. The Gators, who played 11 true freshmen on defense in that game because of opt-outs, COVID-19 issues and injuries, gave up 684 yards to the Sooners, the most allowed in program history.

Florida's drop-off on defense this season was a stark contrast to 2019, when it finished seventh nationally in scoring defense (15.5 points per game) and ranked fifth nationally in sacks (49). The Gators finished 20th nationally in scoring defense (20 points per game) in 2018, Todd Grantham's first season in Gainesville as defensive coordinator.