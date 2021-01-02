Justin Fields takes off for a 12-yard run, takes a big hit from James Skalski and stays down before needing to be helped off. Skalski is ejected for targeting. (1:37)

NEW ORLEANS -- Clemson starting linebacker James Skalski was ejected from Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl for targeting on a hard hit to Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the second quarter.

Skalski went to tackle Fields and appeared to lower the crown of his helmet as he went to wrap up, hitting Fields hard in his side. The call was not made on the field, but instead went upstairs to the replay booth, where it was made.

Fields stayed down for several minutes and missed a play before returning to throw a touchdown pass. Ohio State coach Ryan Day told ESPN's Maria Taylor that Fields didn't need to undergo X-rays during halftime.

The broadcast showed Skalski approaching Fields and the two hugging after Ohio State's 49-28 win.

"That hit really took a toll on me. My ribs were pretty much killing me the whole game," Fields said.

Losing its leader, Skalski, was a huge blow to the Clemson defense. He was also ejected for targeting during last year's national championship game against LSU in the same stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.