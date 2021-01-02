Azeez Ojulari sacks Desmond Ridder, which results in a fumble recovered by Georgia. Two plays later, Zamir White would score from nine yards out. (0:34)

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari is headed to the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Saturday morning.

"I'd also like to thank Coach Smart and the whole staff at UGA for believing in me," Ojulari tweeted. "Playing between the hedges on Saturdays is something I'll be proud of forever. To my teammates, my brothers, y'all are family for life."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Ojulari as the No. 3 outside linebacker prospect for the draft, behind Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Texas' Joseph Ossai.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Ojulari had a huge 2020 season, leading Georgia in forced fumbles (4), sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (12.5) and quarterback hurries (25). Ojulari was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive player. He earned second-team All-SEC honors.

The Marietta, Georgia, native started all 10 games for Georgia this season and recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles in Friday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He won defensive MVP honors for his performance.

Ojulari joins Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, linebacker Monty Rice, and tight end Tre' McKitty in declaring for the NFL draft.