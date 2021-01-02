LSU QB Myles Brennan finds WR Arik Gilbert for his third touchdown pass of the half and celebrates by pointing at the ice in his veins. (0:29)

LSU freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, ESPN's No. 6 recruit in the 2020 class, says he's entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

Gilbert announced his plans on Twitter.

"After careful consideration and collaboration with my family I've decided to enter the transfer portal," Gilbert tweeted. "I'd like to thank god for bestowing his blessings upon me."

The 6-foot-5, 249-pound Gilbert ranked third on the team with 35 receptions, and had 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games for LSU.

On Dec. 9, he opted out of the rest of LSU's season. Coach Ed Orgeron said he hoped Gilbert would return to the Tigers in 2021.

Gilbert, ESPN's top tight end and top Georgia prospect in the 2020 class, picked LSU over both Georgia and Alabama. His name has not yet appeared in the transfer portal.